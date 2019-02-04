SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A previous version of this story said that this is the time of year when Influenza B strains start to be more prominent. The source clarified the facts and said that it is the Influenza A (H3N2) strain, not Influenza B.

Spokane County is seeing a late-season surge in the flu as health officials are reporting 22 deaths and 441 hospitalizations to date.

Kim Papich with the Spokane Regional Health District said a late-season surge in flu is not completely unusual.

“The thing we always say about flu season is that it’s unpredictable,” she said.

Peak flu season generally happens in February, which means the health district typically sees the highest number of flu hospitalizations and deaths during that time. A downward trend usually continues after February, which has been in the case in recent Spokane County seasons before this one.

“For it [flu season] to have a spike here is concerning,” Papich added.

Spokane County flu deaths climbed in the month of March, with 15 deaths reported on March 5 and 21 reported on March 26. As of April 2, there were 22 deaths and 441 flu hospitalizations in Spokane County.

In Washington state, there have been 139 flu deaths.

The majority of flu deaths – 18 out of 22 – are in Spokane County’s unvaccinated population. While some people may think this is normal, Papich said otherwise.

“We are seeing a greater percent of deaths in the unvaccinated than is typical. This could mean a number of things, like better coverage in this year’s flu vaccine or a less deadly strain,” she said.

Sixty-eight percent of Spokane County’s flu hospitalizations are in the unvaccinated population, with 297 out of 441 unvaccinated patients. Papich said this number is fairly normal, as it usually approaches the 60 percent range.

Other respiratory illnesses like colds have also been running rampant lately. Papich says it is unclear when cold and flu season will slow down due to unpredictability.

“There’s been years when we’ve seen flu cases going into summer and really the recommendation still would be to get your flu shot if you haven’t. We have a lot of spring left,” Papich said.

There have been zero cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, for the month of April in Spokane County. Six whooping cough cases were reported in March and 12 were reported in February.

More than 600 people were hospitalized during last year’s flu season, according to health officials. That number typically sits between 180 and 250. In December 2017, 77 people had been hospitalized for the flu and three people had died in Spokane County alone.

"Last year was a pretty scary year in terms of severity,” Spokane Regional Health Epidemiologist Mark Springer said.