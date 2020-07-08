Spokane County sees salmonella case linked to red onions

The multi-state outbreak is linked to recalled red onions around the country.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health has announced a case of Salmonella Newport linked to a nationwide recall on red onions.

According to a release from the DOH, the state is reporting 25 cases of salmonella, including one in Spokane County. Asotin and Garfield counties also are reporting a single case each.

The salmonella outbreak is linked to red onions under the following brand names:

Thomson Premium

TLC Thomson International

Tender Loving Care

El Competitor

Hartley's Best

Onions 52

Majestic

Imperial Fresh

Kroger

Utah Onions

Food Lion

Thomson international issued a voluntary recall on red onions shipped from May 1 until now, according to the DOH.

The onions were sold in cartons and mesh sacks in weights ranging from two to 50 pounds, the department said.

The DOH recommends throwing away any recalled onions, or any onions if their source is unknown. It's also recommended to wash and disinfect any surfaces that had contact with the onions.