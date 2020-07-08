Spokane County sees salmonella case linked to red onions

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health has announced a case of Salmonella Newport linked to a nationwide recall on red onions.
According to a release from the DOH, the state is reporting 25 cases of salmonella, including one in Spokane County. Asotin and Garfield counties also are reporting a single case each.
The salmonella outbreak is linked to red onions under the following brand names:
- Thomson Premium
- TLC Thomson International
- Tender Loving Care
- El Competitor
- Hartley's Best
- Onions 52
- Majestic
- Imperial Fresh
- Kroger
- Utah Onions
- Food Lion
Thomson international issued a voluntary recall on red onions shipped from May 1 until now, according to the DOH.
The onions were sold in cartons and mesh sacks in weights ranging from two to 50 pounds, the department said.
The DOH recommends throwing away any recalled onions, or any onions if their source is unknown. It's also recommended to wash and disinfect any surfaces that had contact with the onions.
People showing any symptoms of salmonella infection - which include diarrhea, fever, chills, abdominal discomfort and vomiting - are asked to contact their health care provider immediately.