Spokane County dentist suspended for violating multiple sanitation and infection control requirements

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County dentist Sandy Montano has been suspended by the Dental Quality Assurance Commission for violating multiple sanitation and infection control requirements.

According to a press release from the Washingon State Department of Health, an investigator attempted to conduct an infection control inspection at Montano's clinic on Dec. 1, 2021. Montano allegedly refused the inspection.

The department of health says Montano cannot practice in Washington until the charges against him are resolved.

According to documents from the department of health, Montano worked as a traveling dentist at various clinics in Washington state.

On April 24, 2019, Montano developed a treatment plan for a patient at a dental practice in Yakima. The extensive plan involved scaling and root planing on all four quadrants of teeth, restorations, root canal treatment and crowns on several teeth.

However, the patient's clinical record did not document any objective evidence to support the treatment. Ultimately, the department of health alleged that Montano treated the patient unprofessionally and failed to maintain accurate patient records.

Montano worked at Deer Park Dental Office in Deer Park, Washington during the time of the second set of allegations.

On Nov. 17, 2021, the commission received a complaint against Montano, accusing him of using x-ray barriers, towels and suctions from the trash and placing them with unused ones. The dentist was also accused of mixing topical gel with non-digestible lidocaine, failing to maintain clean water lines, failing to use gloves while working with patients, and a host of other safety violations.

Montano has 20 days to respond to the charges and ask for a hearing.

