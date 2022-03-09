Spokane County COVID hospitalizations decreasing as mask mandate is coming to an end

Within two days, the mask mandate will end. Spokane Regional Health District saw the biggest decrease in hospitalizations due to COVID in Spokane County.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — During a Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) press conference on Wednesday, SRHD's Dr. Francisco Velazquez said the number of hospitalizations for COVID cases in Spokane County is the lowest the county has had in a long time.

Velazquez said the number of hospitalizations for COVID and the number of COVID cases in the county have decreased significantly.

"If you look at the hospitalizations, we are in about 82% in the last 30 days and our number of inpatients today is fairly low," Velazquez said."We don' have any pediatric cases, and that hospital capacity has consistently improved pretty much every day for the last 30 days."

After Washington Gov. Jay Inslee moved the mask mandate to be lifted on Saturday, March 12, 2022, Velazquez said people need to be mindful of themselves and those around them.

"Look at your own situation, determine whether if you are at a risk to some individual because of disease, comorbidities, therapies or if you live with someone that is at a higher risk," Velazquez said.

Velazquez also advised the community to respect those who would choose to keep wearing a mask after the end of the mask mandate.

"My suggestion and my request is let's be kind to each other," Velazquez said. "If someone decides to wear the mask, that is fine, let's respect. Also, if there are any places we go to and they need us to wear a mask, let's be respectful of that."

Velazquez also reminded the community that despite the mask mandate lifting in places and schools around Spokane, wearing a mask will be still required in some places.

"Do remember that masks are still required in specific environments such as the healthcare, etc, so be prepared for that," Velazquez said.