COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Spokane County is one step closer to opening a mental health crisis center modeled after an existing facility in Coeur d'Alene.

Spokane County commissioners on Tuesday agreed to a $350,000 contract with Pioneer Human Services, a Seattle-based non-profit, to develop an operational framework for the proposed center. According to Ariane Schmidt, a project manager for the city of Spokane, the crisis center would be located in the county's current motor pool building, which would be remodeled.

The center would be designed to offer services to people suffering a mental health crisis who have been contacted by law enforcement. While other crisis centers exist in Spokane, Schmidt said that the county's facility will be uniquely geared toward referrals from first responders.

Ideally, the center would serve as another option for authorities to treat people in crisis and ease some of the burden off of the county's jail and local hospitals. Schmidt called the planned center a "pre-booking diversion" facility.

The county's center is modeled after the Northern Idaho Crisis Center in Coeur d'Alene. Opened in 2015, the center provides walk-in service to anyone suffering a mental health or substance use crisis. Employees help draft safety plans and make references to shelters, social services or higher-level care providers.

The center's opening was championed by the Kootenai County Sheriff and others at the time.

Don Robinson, the center's manager, said that the facility fills a "critical gap" and acts as an additional resource for authorities.

"We feel like crisis is in the eye of the beholder. We want to be a place in the community for someone to come and feel safe," he said. "It gives law enforcement another place to take somebody, where they can actually get help, get connected with services."

The Coeur d'Alene Center, which is open 24/7, consists of private medical rooms, counseling rooms, and basic sleeping rooms with showers.

"If they're hungry, we feed them. If they need some rest, they can have some time to just rest," said Claudia Miewald, the director of behavioral health at Kootenai Health.

The hospital operates the crisis center under a state contract. While the mental health needs of clients are addressed, Robinson said that other essential services are provided, too.

"I can put somebody in some donated clothing, let them take a shower, get them some personal care items while I'm washing their clothes in the basement," he explained.

The center served about 1,400 people in 2018. More than 700 clients left the crisis center with individual plans, often to stay with a family member or somewhere they felt supported, officials said.

"What they're providing in Coeur d'Alene is wonderful," said Schmidt after studying the North Idaho center. "It just really showed me how a simple floor plan is the best way to provide an environment for people in crisis."

Robinson said that he and staff shared with Spokane County workers the need for flexibility at their future center.

"You have to adapt to the needs of a community," he said, noting that the Coeur d'Alene facility has undergone some minor changes and expansions in its close to four years of operation.

Robinson added that Coeur d'Alene's facility has already treated some Spokane County residents.

"We're a critically underserved area in pretty much every medical discipline," he said."

"[Clients] will say, 'If that crisis center wasn't there, I may not be here,'" added Miewald of her experience working at the center.

According to Schmidt, background work on Spokane County's facility has taken place over the last two years. The county hopes to begin the remodel design process next spring with the hopes of completing construction by the end of 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

