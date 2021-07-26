Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs announces cancer diagnosis, leave of absence

Beggs announced his health condition at the City Council meeting on Monday night.

At a City Council meeting Monday night, council President Breean Beggs announced that he is battling cancer and will take an interim leave of absence.

His absence will take place in August and September to complete radiation treatment. In the meeting, he said councilmember Candace Mumm will take over for him while he is in treatment and recovery.

He said at the meeting that he was thankful for his community.

"I appreciate your thought and support during this time and know that I am surrounded with amazing fam and friend," Beggs said.

He assured the community and other councilmembers that he'll be back soon.

"I love Spokane and am so happy to live in a city where we all belong. Thanks, and I'll be back on camera soon," Beggs said.

Spokane City Council shared their sympathy and support in a tweet.