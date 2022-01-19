City of Spokane confirms four COVID cases within the City Council office

According to the statement, all city council meetings and trainings will be moved virtually and re-evaluated in February.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday evening, City of Spokane officials confirmed four COVID-19 cases within the City Council Office.

Spokane City Member Karen Stratton confirmed the new four COVID-19 cases in a phone text to KREM 2. Stratton said the COVID cases are not necessarily from council members themselves.

The City sent the following statement in an email to city team members letting them know about the new cases and the steps the city council would be taking for the next meetings:

"The latest surge in COVID cases is impacting City employees with the same greatly increased frequency being experienced in our community and country. New employee cases have been reported at pandemic highs each of the past two weeks. Those cases are originating inside and outside of the workplace."