Spokane air quality worsens with wildfire season

Spokane's air quality is currently affected by ongoing fires in Spokane county. Here's what you need to know.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One of the biggest consequences of wildfire season is the smoke that follows wildfires. It can affect overall visibility, make the air smell smoky, and worst of all, affect the overall air quality.

Air quality is a measure of how clean or polluted the air quality is. Air quality is measured in AQI, or the Air Quality Index. Air quality is measured on a scale of 0 to 500 degrees. The higher the number, the worse the quality.

0-50: Good

51-100: Moderate

101-150: Unhealthy for sensitive groups

151-200: Unhealthy

201-300: Very Unhealthy

301-500: Hazardous

Spokane County's air quality as of Aug. 4 is at 64. This means Spokane’s air quality is currently at a moderate level. While it should be fine for most of the population, vulnerable populations who are especially sensitive to air quality should be cautious.

Wildfire season often worsens the air quality due to the excess smoke in the air. With the added wind, smoke from the wildfires can be distributed around the Pacific Northwest, circulating pollutants in the air and worsening Spokane's air quality.

The air quality forecast for Friday and Saturday is expected to move to the 'Unhealthy for sensitive groups' category.

