MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A sewage spill in Moses Lake has prompted a public public health advisory, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

The advisory applies to the waters of Moses Lake west of Stratford Road after a sewer line broke in the 300 block of Northshore Drive, the sheriff's office says.

Grant County issued a seven-day no contact order for lake water in that area and are advised to not use it for irrigation.

The seriousness of the spill is minor. This means there is minimal to no known threat to anyone or property in the area.

According to the sheriff's office, the break was found around 6 p.m. Wednesday night.and was confirmed at about 8 p.m.

It is not known how big the sewage spill is but it will be addressed by the City of Moses Lake.

In July, the Grant County Health District asked the public to avoid contact with Moses Lake after a blue-green algae bloom was detected. Health officials said it was resonable to assume that the algae could be present in all parts of the lake.

