MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Serve Moses Lake is an organization that works in conjunction with local churches to aid the homeless population.

The organization's most recent efforts-The Winter Relief Fund Drive, aims for clients to receive "warm shelter transportation". According to their website, clients receiving aid will have the option to go to a variety of cities including: Spokane, Wenatchee, Tri-Cities, Seattle, and outside the state.

The warm shelter transportation will be used to transport individuals to areas that provide warming centers or shelters. On top of raising money for bus fare donations, the non-profit is also asking for cold weather item donations that include scarves, wool blankets, sleeping bags, hand warmers, and coats.

Those items can be dropped off at Serve Moses Lake as well as local churches.

RELATED: Spokane Mayor, City Council candidates face questions on homelessness at forum

RELATED: Only one 24-hour warming shelter set to open this winter in Spokane

RELATED: Vigil at Spokane City Hall honors late homeless activist Alfredo Llamedo