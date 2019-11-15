SEATTLE — Editor's note: Attached video is a KING 5 investigation into Seattle Children's mold detection and response.

Seattle Children's officials said 10 of its main operating rooms will remain closed through the end of January after mold was found earlier this week.

Hospital officials will discuss upcoming safety enhancements in operation rooms during a briefing on Monday morning. CEO Dr. Jeff Sperring will share details about the installation of in-room air filters.

The hospital closed its main operating rooms on Nov. 13 after mold was detected in three operating rooms and two procedural rooms. The closure allowed Seattle Children's to inspect and clean the air handling system.

"After careful consideration and consultation with outside experts, we have decided to proceed with the immediate installation of custom in-room HEPA filtration in 10 operating rooms and two equipment storage rooms, and to continue with the planned installation of the new air handling system," Seattle Children's officials said in a statement Friday.

The room-by-room installation was previously scheduled to be finished in 2020, but officials said they decided to "accelerate" the work. The installation process means 10 of Seattle Children's main operating rooms will have to stay closed through the end of January.

This all comes after dangerous levels of mold closed operating rooms over the summer.

Since 2018, one patient has died and now six others have been infected by Aspergillus mold found in the hospital.

Officials said surgical cases that must be done at Seattle Children's will be performed in three operating rooms that already have the HEPA filtration system. Staff will also continue to divert some cases to other local hospitals as needed and also perform additional surgeries at Seattle Children's Bellevue Clinic and Surgery Center.

"We know this closure will result in the postponement of many surgeries, and we are sorry for the impact this will have on our patients and families. We are confident this is the safest option for our patients," Seattle Children's officials continued in their statement Friday.

