SEATTLE — Another family whose child was infected with Aspergillus joined a class-action lawsuit against Seattle Children's hospital on Wednesday.

The class-action lawsuit was initially filed against Seattle Children’s in December, claiming the hospital knew its air-handling system could cause Aspergillus mold to be transmitted and failed to properly maintain the system.

Aspergillus is a common mold that can cause infection in patients with a compromised immune system.

Elizabeth Hutt was transferred to Seattle Children’s when she was born, according to the family’s attorney Karen Koehler. Hutt underwent open heart surgery twice in between the times Seattle Children’s closed and re-opened its operating rooms due to mold concerns in 2019.

Hutt was subsequently diagnosed with Aspergillus.

“Doctors are currently attempting to save her life,” Koehler said in an email.

Hutt, along with her parents Katha and Micah, will be the sixth plaintiff on the class-action lawsuit.

Between 2001 and 2019, six patient deaths and 14 infections were connected to Aspergillus at Seattle Children's.

Dangerous levels of mold forced the hospital to temporarily close its operating rooms in May 2019, and the hospital closed its main operating rooms in November after mold was detected again.

In November, Seattle Children’s said all its main operating rooms would remain closed through January to complete upgrades, including installing a new rooftop air handler and HEPA filters in its operating rooms and adjacent supply areas.