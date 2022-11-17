RSV cases steadily rising in Spokane, children's hospitals overwhelmed

As the weather gets colder, children's hospitals are overwhelmed with RSV cases. Sacred Heart Children's Hospital reports they are near 100% capacity.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A surge in RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) cases is placing a major strain on our nation's hospitals right now.

Pediatric hospitals across Washington state are swamped with children infected by RSV. Many are operating at 100 % capacity almost 24 hours a day.

Here in Spokane, Sacred Heart Children's Hospital has seen a significant increase in young children with the virus. A spokesperson from Sacred Heart Children's Hospital says that the hospital says half of all their hospital admissions are mostly from RSV.

They say that they're seeing the RSV surge earlier in the season than usual.

RSV is mostly transmitted by touch, so doctors say you don't have to cancel holiday plans but they do urge parents to take steps to reduce risk for little ones at any group gatherings.

Some doctors want some parents to consider staying home if your babies have existing medical problems.

Doctors say washing hands frequently is one of the best ways to protect yourself against RSV.

