SPOKANE, Wash.-- June is Men's Health Month and it's meant to bring awareness of preventable health problems.

The first step to healthy living starts in the kitchen. By eating healthy, you can take control of your health and it may even improve your mood.

Making healthy lifestyle choices can be as easy as replacing your pasta dish with an alternative.

Dr. Gayle Smith and Registered Dietitian Jen Ramsrud from Heritage Health recommend the following recipe as a healthy alternative to pasta.

Sorghum salad with cucumber, cilantro and cumin recipe:

2 tsp whole cumin seeds

2 cups of cooked sorghum

1 English cucumber

1/2 cup Cilantro

1 Scallion

3 tbsp avocado oil

1 1/2 tbsp of Lime juice

2 tsp of Honey

1/2 tsp of Lime zest

1/4 cup of Feta cheese

10 Cherry tomatoes

1/2 cup of Kalamata olives

1/4 tsp Salt pepper

Directions

Toast the cumin seeds in a small skillet over a medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until fragrant and a shade darker, about 2 minutes. Transfer the seeds to a cutting board and, using the flat edge of a large knife, crush the seeds a bit.

In a large bowl combine the sorghum, cucumber, cilantro, scallion, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, feta cheese and the toasted cumin seeds. In a small bowl whisk together the oil, lime juice, honey, lime zest, salt and pepper. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to coat.

Makes 6 servings

Serving size: 2/3 cup

Replace the pasta with a whole ancient grain or sorghum. Sorghum consumption reduces the risk of certain types of cancer.

Cucumbers: reduce unwanted inflammation.

Avocados: contain antioxidants that benefit your eye health.

Lime juice: includes vitamin C and flavonoids which have shown to stop cell division in many cancel cell lines.

Honey: contains important antioxidants.

Tomatoes: can lower the risk of prostate cancer in men.

