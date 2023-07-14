First rabid bat of year found in Ada County

Two vaccinated dogs were exposed to a rabid bat on July 12.

BOISE, Idaho — A bat caught Wednesday in Ada County has tested positive for rabies, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Friday.

The rabid bat is the first one that has been reported this year in Idaho. Two vaccinated dogs were exposed to the bat. Public health officials are investigating if any people were in contact with the animal.

"Rabies is a fatal viral illness in people and animals if proper medical management isn't sought early after an exposure to a rabid animal," Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, state public health veterinarian, said in a press release. "People should call their healthcare providers promptly if they believe they have been bitten or scratched by a bat to discuss the need for post-exposure shots, which are extremely effective at preventing rabies. People can contact their veterinarians to discuss ways to protect animals."

Tengelsen also advises that pet owners should call their vet if they think that the animal has come into contact with a bat, even if the pet has been vaccinated.

Bites are considered the primary way rabies is transmitted, but waking up in a room with a bat without having a clear idea of the bat's behavior during the night can also put people and pets at risk for rabies infection. Whenever possible, a bat found in an indoor or outdoor area where people or pets may have been exposed should be captured and submitted for rabies testing. Bats are the only natural hosts for the virus in Idaho and should always be avoided. No area of the state is considered rabies-free.

The rabies virus can cause a disease that, if left untreated, is almost always fatal for people and pets. IDHW urges getting dogs, cats and horses are vaccinated, and advises taking these precautions around bats:

If you see a bat, give it plenty of space. If a bat appears to be acting injured or sick, contact Idaho Fish and Game for assistance.

Avoid direct contact with bats and never handle a bat with your bare hands.

If you've had any direct contact with a bat, or you find a bat in the same room with a person who might not know they had direct contact with a bat, safely capture that bat without allowing direct contact with your skin.

