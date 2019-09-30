OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new app has emerged through the cloud of vaping that aims to help teens and young adults quit.

The Washington State Department of Health in collaboration with 2Morrow Inc. developed an app to serve as a resource for those who want to kick their vaping habit.

The app, which was announced Monday, is a self-guided program with 10 short lessons, advanced messaging protocols, and customized tips. It helps users learn how to cope with cravings and urges.

“It's based on an acceptance and commitment therapy model which is kind of like cognitive behavioral therapy, it's just a newer version,” Cessation Consultation Nick Fradkin. “Kind of like mindfulness, having that resource in your pocket on demand is really important because nicotine cravings come and go.”

Studies have shown that those who use programs similar to 2Morrow cessation are six times more likely to quit than those doing it on their own.

"This app is a promising resource to help tackle the youth vaping epidemic in our state," Dr. Kathy Lofy, a state health officer, said in a statement. "By making tools to quit accessible via smartphone and computer, our hope is that more young people feel empowered to quit vaping."

First, sign up through the Department of Health website to get a username and password. Then log in to the app on your device.

On the homepage, there is an “Awareness” button that users can press to acknowledge their urge to vape.

You can personalize the “Actions” section with options like “Let the Urge Pass,” “Time with Friends/Family,” “Self-Care” and more. Whenever you complete one of the actions, reward yourself by pressing the “+” button. Noting these actions down and seeing them visually can help users move toward their goal of reducing or quitting.

"Although we don't yet understand all the health effects of vaping, we do know that nicotine is very addictive and that it can have negative effects on a maturing brain," Jo Masterson, chief product officer at 2Morrow, said in a statement. "Quitting nicotine is not easy. However, there are proven strategies that can help. We believe that using apps to deliver these programs will be more attractive to youth than traditional methods, increasing access and quit attempts."

The 2Morrow Health app is available for download on smartphones and tablets and can be accessed through a website version as well.

Vaping-related severe lung illnesses have sickened seven people in Washington and killed 13 people across the country so far.

Last week Gov. Jay Inslee directed officials to implement an emergency ban on flavored vaping products, which will be reviewed during the health board’s meeting on Oct. 9. If adopted, the ban will go into effect the next day, last 120 days, and be up for renewal. The ban is intended to reduce vaping among youth.

