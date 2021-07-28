Pullman Regional Hospital mandates COVID-19 vaccine for employees

The hospital will mandate their workers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 27.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Regional Hospital announced that they will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 27.

In a statement from the hospital, they said this policy aligns with their mission, vision and values.

"The vaccine is the most valuable technology for fighting the pandemic. By full vaccination of employees, our organization has an opportunity to set an example and facilitate the healthiest quality of life for our community. We agree with public health experts and virologists in that the vaccine is both very safe and extremely effective."

They also stated that whether an employee receives the vaccine will become a condition of employment.

Here are the circumstances employees can opt out of the vaccine.

Complete and have approved a medical exemption by Oct. 27, 2021

Complete and have approved a sincerely held religious belief exemption by Oct. 27, 2021

Complete and have approved a sincerely held personal belief exemption by Oct. 27, 2021.

They added that for all who were exempt from the vaccine will have to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.

They also said they will require a booster immunization when one is available and recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and adopted by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Many other hospitals in the Inland Northwest has implemented similar policies.

Primary Health, Saint Alphonsus Health System, and St. Luke’s Health System all announced that their employees have been given a deadline to either get vaccinated against the infectious respiratory illness or face termination.