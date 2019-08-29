MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A public health advisory has been issued in Moses Lake according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's office says the advisory applies to the waters of Moses Lake west of Stratford Road.

The advisory is due to spilled sewage from a broken sewer line in the 300 block of Northshore Drive in Moses Lake.

People should avoid the lake water in that area and are advised to not use it for irrigation.

The seriousness of the spill is minor. This means there is minimal to no known threat to anyone or property in the area.

According to the Sheriff's Office the break was found around 6 P.M. Wednesday night.and was confirmed around 8 P.M.

It is not known how big the sewage spill is, but will be addressed by the city of Moses Lake.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as more information is released.

