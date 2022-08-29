2 transplant physicians joining Providence to aide in expansion of kidney, pancreas transplant program

Providence announced Monday that Dr. Nasir Khan and Dr. Nathalie Jean will join the multidisciplinary transplant team at Providence.

Providence announced Monday that Dr. Nasir Khan and Dr. Nathalie Jean will join the multidisciplinary transplant team at Providence. Their role will include caring for patients with late-stage pancreas disease or kidney failure and supporting patients throughout their entire care journey, according to a release from Providence.

“This is great news for our community because it means we can help more people waiting for an organ transplant,” Dr. Rebecca Mallo, Providence Medical Group chief medical officer, said in a written statement. “Providence has one of the most successful transplant programs in the nation because of our experienced, diverse care team. We are excited to see it grow with the addition of Dr. Khan and Dr. Jean.”

Khan will serve as the director of the transplant medicine program at Providence. He attended the Yale School of Medicine and Cleveland Clinic and practiced emergency medicine in Australia before moving to the United States. There, he focused on transplant nephrology, which refers to the primary consultant for both types of kidney transplants, and internal medicine. He also served as an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas.

Jean completed her training with the University of Chicago's transplant program. She is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and has practiced medicine for nearly 20 years.

Providence is one of less than 200 hospitals in the United States that is capable of performing multi-organ transplants and is the only transplant program of its kind between Seattle and Minneapolis.

