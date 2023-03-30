Providence to end mask requirements April 3

Beginning April 3, Providence hospitals and clinics will no longer require patients to wear a mask. While not required, masking will still be recommended.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington state order to end mask requirements in healthcare facilities has reached Eastern Washington.

Beginning April 3, Providence hospitals and clinics will no longer require patients to wear a mask while visiting. While not required, masking will still be highly recommended.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced it will end a mask order for healthcare, long-term care, and correctional facilities on April 3, 2023. This comes more than a year after Washington state dropped its mask mandate for most public settings.

As the statewide order comes to an end, Providence announced Thursday the following healthcare centers will no longer require masking for patients and visitors effective April 3:

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Providence Holy Family Hospital

Providence St. Luke's Rehabilitation Medical Center

Providence Medical Group clinics

Providence Mount Carmel Hospital

Providence St. Joseph's Hospital

In Providence hospitals, masking will still be highly recommended for patients and visitors, but won't be required. It will only be required if a patient has COVID-19 symptoms or has tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 10 days. The same standard will be held for visitors.

In clinics, masking will still be highly recommended for patients and visitors, but won't be required. Visitors will be required to wear a mask only if they are accompanying a patient who has COVID-19 symptoms or if they are asked to do so by the patient.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will end the COVID-19 federal public health emergency on May 11.

For more information on Providence's masking protocol, click here.

