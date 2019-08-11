POST FALLS, Idaho — Panhandle Health in Post Falls has a unique approach to help parents kick a nicotine addiction. They offer free diapers and wipes each month for parents who complete the three-call program and test nicotine-free.

Kathrine Hoyer with Panhandle Health said the yearlong program is for pregnant women, recently pregnant women or anyone living in a home with a small child. It provides 12 jumbo packs of diapers and wipes.

After the initial sign-up, people are required to make three phone calls a month with a professional to talk through the stresses of coping and tips on how to stay clean.

Participants are also provided with nicotine patches, gum or lozenges upon request and a quit-kit

“We have definitely seen a rise in vaping, especially because it was marketed as a safe way to use nicotine. There really isn’t a safe amount of nicotine during pregnancy,” Hoyer added.

According to medical experts, mothers who continue to smoke while pregnant could give birth to babies who will experience lung problems, learning disabilities and physical growth problems.

“Babies born of mothers who smoke have a three times larger chance of dying from SIDS, sudden infant death syndrome,” Hoyer said.

Hoyer said it's great to see parents go through this program knowing they taking care of their own health and kids are not exposed to secondhand smoke.

More information on how to sign up can be found on Panhandle Health's website or by calling 208-415-5143.

