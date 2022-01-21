Panhandle Health District reports an increase in COVID case numbers

The coronavirus positivity rate for Kootenai County rose to its highest yet, 39.5%, based on 3,697 PCR tests for the week ending Jan. 15.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The coronavirus positivity rate for Kootenai County rose to its highest yet, 39.5%, based on 3,697 PCR tests for the week ending Jan. 15, as reported by our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Less than a month ago it was 5.2%.

The Panhandle Health District’s positivity rate was 37% based on 5,083 PCR tests, while the state of Idaho’s climbed to 34.1% based on nearly 50,000 PCR tests.

Camas County had the state's highest positivity rate, 45%, but that was based on just 20 tests.

Health officials have said most new cases are attributed to the omicron variant, a milder but more contagious variant than delta before it. Twenty omicron cases have now been identified in Kootenai County, according to the state’s website.

As of Jan. 17, 358 people in Idaho are hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases. Seventy-four people statewide with confirmed COVID-19 cases are in intensive care, while 14 pediatric patients with confirmed COVID-19 are hospitalized.

Katherine Hoyer, PHD spokeswoman, said that as of Wednesday, 75 of the 92 hospitalized in the PHD were unvaccinated. The ages range from 20s to 90s, with the average age being 68.

Nearly 70,000 people are fully vaccinated in Kootenai County, which is about 42% of its population.

Testing and results remain an issue.

The state reported about 33,500 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up. PHD reported it had a backlog of 3,200 cases.

The Safeway on Fourth Street in Coeur d’Alene posted a sign Thursday that stated it had no rapid tests in stock.