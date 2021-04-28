Panhandle Health District offers mobile vaccine teams for businesses

The mobile teams will distribute the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to employees and their families.

The Panhandle Health District (PHD) is offering mobile vaccine teams for North Idaho businesses.

The mobile teams will visit businesses and organizations who have at least 20 people in need of the vaccine. They will vaccinate employees, volunteers and their families.

According to a press release from the PHD, Health Services Administrator Don Duffy said they have also offered mobile teams to distribute flu vaccinations in the past.

“If there is a way that we can remove any barriers for those who want the vaccine, we want to do that for our community,” Duffy said.

Most of the vaccines used in the mobile teams will be the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. In order to receive the Pfizer vaccine, appointments can be made on PHD’s website.

There will also be changes made to PHD’s current vaccination centers. The Kootenai County Fairgrounds mass vaccine clinic will move to North Idaho College at the Coeur d’Alene and Rathdrum campuses.

The mass vaccine sites in Boundary, Benewah and Shoshone counties will close. All future vaccine appointments will be made at PHD’s clinical office locations in each of those counties. The Bonner county clinic will remain in the same space.

“We coordinated with NIC and now can offer a mass vaccine site in two locations in Kootenai County utilizing their campus locations. The other mass vaccine sites in the other counties we serve have been seeing low appointment numbers, so maintaining large, off-site locations was no longer necessary. People can conveniently schedule an appointment with any of our clinic locations nearest them,” Duffy said.