What happens to Panhandle Health's budget if Bonner County pulls funding?

The county currently gives more than $250,000 to the Panhandle Health District, which covers Idaho's five northern counties.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Bonner County Commissioner Steven Bradshaw proposed cutting his county's funding during a Nov. 27 meeting after the Panhandle Health District passed a mask mandate for the state's five northern counties.

While there are exceptions to the mandate, this has led to calls from more than just Bradshaw for pulling funding from the health district.

But, what would this look like, and how much of an impact would this have on the health district's budget?

Each of the five northern counties contribute to the health district. Bonner County's portion comes out to more than $256,000.

The health district said contributions from the counties makes up about 10 percent of its total budget. This means that even if all five counties decided to pull their funding, the district would still have about 90 percent of its budget in tact.

The rest, the district said, comes from the State of Idaho, fees, grant and contracts with state and federal agencies.