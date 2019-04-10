PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown on Friday issued an executive order directing state agencies to temporarily ban the sale of all flavored vaping products in Oregon.

The Oregon Health Authority says there have been eight vaping-related illnesses reported in the state. Two of those patients have died.

“My first priority is to safeguard the health of all Oregonians,” Brown said in a news release. "By keeping potentially unsafe products off of store shelves and out of the hands of Oregon's children and youth, we prevent exposing more people to potentially dangerous chemical compounds, and help lessen the chance of further tragedy for any other Oregon family.”

The order calls for a 180-day ban on all flavored vaping products under the emergency authority of the OHA and the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.

At least five of Oregon’s eight patients had respiratory issues, including shortness of breath, after vaping cannabis products from a licensed retailer, health officials said. The cause of the illnesses has not been identified.

Nationally, there have been more than 1,000 cases, primarily among youths and young adults, in 46 states.

Brown urged all Oregonians to stop using vaping products because of the health risks.

"Until we know more about what is causing this illness, please, do not vape. Encourage your friends and family members to stop vaping immediately. Talk to your children about the dangers of vaping. The risks are far too high," Brown said.

Brown’s order calls for state agencies to develop plans within 90 days regarding:

Consumer warnings about the dangers of vaping

Ingredient disclosure for vaping products

Testing of vaping products to determine product safety

Improving health care provider reporting of vaping-related lung injuries to OHA

Increasing access to FDA-approved cessation services and methods

Establishing a statewide prevention and education campaign aimed at discouraging the use of vaping products

