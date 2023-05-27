Northshore teen author shares tips during Mental Health Awareness Month

A 14-year-old Northshore author is raising awareness as a youth ambassador for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

SEATTLE — This year, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month with the "More Than Enough" campaign.

One of NAMI's youth ambassadors, Taanvi Arekapudi, is doing her part to raise awareness among children and teens.

Arekapudi, 14, a student in the Northshore School District, said she was feeling a buildup of anxiety and her concerns about what was happening only heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the World Health Organization, one in seven children between the ages of 10- and 19-year-olds experiences a mental disorder.

Her mother reminded her to turn to relaxation techniques she already used when she was younger.

Arekapudi started to use more techniques to feel better and started encouraging her friends and classmates to try them.

After finding improvements for herself and getting feedback from other teens - she knew raising awareness was important.

Arekapudi is the author of Uplift Teens Today, and she also started a mental health awareness club. She says students are welcome to attend and share about mental health.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., ET. You can call 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or text "HelpLine" to 62640.