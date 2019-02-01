A new study reports barber shops could play a huge role in reducing blood pressure among African-American men.

As part of the study from the New England Journal of Medicine, about 319 black men with hypertension in Los Angeles county participated.

Pharmacists were assigned to visit 52 different barber shops within the county every few weeks and barbers were also encouraged to talk to clients about blood pressure and seeing their doctors.

According to a the study, black men are at a higher risk for hypertension than people of other ethnicities.

When a team of researchers stationed pharmacists in black barber shops across Los Angeles County, they found that this experiment significantly reduced the rate of hypertension among black men.

The owner of Smoov Cutz in Spokane Valley, said there is something else about barber shops that's been around for a long time that is keeping men healthy.

"Black men that do frequent the barber shop, they do talk about health," said Jason "Smoov" Watson, the owner of Smoov Cutz. "Things like diabetes [and] high blood pressure," he continued, "things of that nature and it's being talked about in the barber shop."

But Watson said it's not just black men that are benefiting from these discussions and the barber shop environment is often the perfect spot for real talk.

"If you are not getting that socializing that you need with other fellow males or females, however, you gather in your gatherings, if you are not getting that you were not growing. It is active and it does help," he said. "[We are] talking about our experiences with the things that we've dealt with in life, you know? Health-wise."

He was not sure about the idea of placing pharmacists in local barber shops like they did in the study, but he did like the idea of having health-care providers visit barber shops every once in a while, a chance for anyone who does not like visiting the doctor to get any health advice they need.