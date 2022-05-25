New name, same mission for Idaho suicide prevention hotline

People in need of free, confidential support may call or text the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline any time.

BOISE, Idaho — The service that began a decade ago as the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline is operating under a new name: Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline.

Hotline director Lee Flinn announced the name change Wednesday. The Idaho hotline continues to be a member of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's network of more than 200 call centers.

"Since the phones started ringing in 2012, the Hotline has been an entry point into the state's behavioral health system and a source of support for Idahoans experiencing suicidal feelings and other types of emotional distress," Flinn said in a news release.

Crisis support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by calling 800-273-8255 or texting 208-398-4357.

People have reached out to ICSH for many different reasons, Flinn said, including:

Suicidal thoughts

Mental health

Relationship issues

Loneliness and isolation

Addiction/substance abuse

Physical health

Financial troubles

"Our updated name reflects the type of support the Hotline has always provided and our ongoing commitment to Idahoans -- regardless of the type of crisis a person may be experiencing," Flinn said.

When a person contacts the hotline by phone call, text or web chat, a trained crisis responder helps the caller reduce stress, conducts a safety assessment and works with that person to identify personal supports and a plan to stay safe. The support is free and confidential.

Since its founding in 2012, the ICSH has responded to more than 95,000 contacts from every county in Idaho, ranging in age from 8 to 93 years old.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 800-273-8255, text 208-398-4357, or go to the hotline website.

