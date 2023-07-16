Exercises to help with mental health amid new recommendation for adults under 65 to undergo anxiety screening

Even if adults between the ages of 19 and 64 do not show symptoms of anxiety - a recognized health panel of experts is recommending screening for it.

SEATTLE — A new mental health recommendation may prompt more adults to get screened for anxiety.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) commissioned a systematic review to evaluate the benefits and harms of screening for anxiety disorders in asymptomatic adults.

The USPSTF is independent of the federal government. It makes evidence-based recommendations about preventive services such as screenings, behavioral counseling, and preventive medications. Task Force recommendations are created for primary care professionals by primary care professionals.

According to the Mayo Clinic, exercise helps prevent and improve a number of health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes and arthritis. Research on depression, anxiety and exercise shows that the psychological and physical benefits of exercise can also help improve mood and reduce anxiety.

To give people a better understanding of the mental health benefits of physical activity, Corbin Hall, a head coach with Orangetheory Fitness, stopped by the KING 5 studios. To see Hall's full interview and an at-home exercise demonstration - click the video player above.