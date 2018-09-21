SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A new 100-bed psychiatric hospital is coming to Spokane.

The Inland Northwest Behavioral Health hospital, which opens to patients in October, will have about 200 employees.

The Spokesman-Review says the $33 million facility will be split into four units, each with 25 beds for inpatient services. One unit will be reserved for adolescent patients between the ages of 13 and 17.

The units are designed without any sharp surfaces to prevent people with mental illness from harming themselves.

The facility is a cooperative effort between Universal Health Services-Fairfax Behavioral Health and Providence Health Care.

