Multidisciplinary ALS clinic in Spokane on the verge of national recognition

Every day, an average of 15 people will hear these words: “You have ALS.” The diagnosis is devastating, and right now there is no cure.

Places around the U.S. are making strides when it comes to treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, including MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. The hospital treats patients at its Multidisciplinary ALS Clinic.

The clinic is on the verge of receiving official recognition from the ALS association, which would mean more attention, respect, funding and help for its patients.

It is the only clinic of its kind for miles. The next closest multidisciplinary clinics are located in Seattle, the Tri-Cities and Salt Lake City, Utah.

A multidisciplinary clinic works on a round-robin method. Patients have their exam rooms, and then the care providers come to them. There are five groups that rotate every 30 minutes: a respiratory therapist; neurologist and nurse practitioner; speech therapist and dietician; mobility specialist and physical therapist; and nurse and ALS Association representative.

The clinic model ensures patients only have to travel to one place to get all the care they need.

“When I’m in the ALS clinic, I know I’m making a difference every single day, and they’re the greatest group of people to work with, they are so wonderful, and I love it so much, I can’t even imagine working anywhere else at this point in time,” said Stephanie Inman, a nurse who serves as the clinic coordinator.

Inman says there is proof the clinic works. On average, patients in a clinic like the one at MultiCare live seven to 18 months longer than those not in a clinic. Dr. Scott Carlson, a neurologist at MultiCare, is one person who understands this well.

Dr. Carlson spent years learning from other doctors and clinics around the world before teaming up the local Evergreen chapter of the ALS Association to open the clinic at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital about four years ago.

“We are smarter in helping patients prepare for the future,” Carlson said. “We also know the right time to get certain care in place, and I think we’re doing a much better job now than we did four years ago.

“We want to get it right. The point is – ALS is a scary diagnosis and some people are sent to me thinking they have ALS, and they do not,” he continued. “Other providers aren’t sure exactly what is wrong and we ultimately are able to diagnose it.”

Ryan Riddock is a patient at the clinic. Before his diagnosis, he was active, adventurous and, as he describes it, could “bomb” his way down a ski run. That is, until he couldn’t.

“I went skiing with a buddy, you know, that winter and I couldn’t even make it down the steps,” Riddock said.

Kathy Martin, another patient at the clinic, said the signs of her diagnosis presented themselves years before her diagnosis.

“When I got diagnosed, what was hard for me – hearing the words was hard for me – but knowing the end game, it was really scary,” Martin added.

“I was prepared and I could feel my body deteriorating, so I kinda had it, I was prepared for the worst,” Riddock said of his diagnosis.

Despite his uncertain future, Riddock remains active with his dog Maverick by his side, and he enjoys fishing and speaking at local fundraising events.

“I’m stubborn,” he said. “I don’t want to give up. There’s not a lot I want to give up.”

Riddock’s advice for fellow patients: Do not bury your feelings.

“Don't ignore the emotional side of it,” he said. “Emotionally, share your emotions, share your emotions with your family, share your emotions with your friends. Like absolutely, do not, like forget about them, push them aside or bury them. Reach out.”

Both Martin and Riddock said there are far too many people who still do not understand the disease, so they want to raise awareness.

There are several fundraising events throughout the month of September where the public can show support. This weekend, volunteers are needed for the Walk to Defeat ALS in Coeur d’Alene.

You can find more information on the Evergreen chapter of the ALS Association here.