MultiCare to launch COVID-19 vaccine booster trial in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The MultiCare Institute for Research and Innovation is looking for people who have received the Moderna vaccine to participate in a booster trial.

According to a press release from MultiCare, the institute is looking to enroll 200 adults in Spokane and Puget Sound. The participants must meet some requirements.

Are 18 years and older

Have received both doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least six months prior to the trial

Have not received any previous vaccination for influenza in the previous six months, or any previous shingles vaccination other than the live, attenuated vaccine

Are not pregnant or planning to become pregnant within the next two months.

Participants who are under 50 years old will only be eligible for the influenza vaccine, while participants over 50 years old can receive either the influenza or shingles vaccine.

Dr. Jonathan Staben, principal investigator in the Inland Northwest region for the trial said the COVID-19 vaccines will likely be given alongside other vaccines such as flu shots and the shingles vaccine at the same time in the future.

“If someone is planning on getting a booster, because of health conditions or a high-risk profession, this is a great study to be involved in,” Dr. Staben adds. “We need to continue to do research and study whether giving certain vaccines at the same time affects their performance."