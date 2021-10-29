MultiCare opens full-service pharmacy at Spokane clinic

The new co-located pharmacy will allow patients to pick up prescriptions at the time they receive care, including specialty and chemotherapy medication.

SPOKANE, Wash. — MultiCare will be opening a new pharmacy on Monday, Nov. 1, to help patients get their prescriptions the same day they receive care.

The new, full-service MultiCare Rockwood Pharmacy will feature "Meds to Beds," a new service that will provide bedside pharmacy delivery prior to a patient’s discharge from MultiCare Deaconess or MultiCare Valley hospitals.

The new pharmacy is co-located with several other MultiCare Rockwood Clinic services, which will allow patients to pick up prescriptions when they receive care, including specialty and chemotherapy medication.

MultiCare will also provide patients with mail and same-day prescription delivery service. Patients will need to pay a $10 service fee for same-day delivery.

Rockwood Clinic President Alex Jackson said the primary driver for the opening of this pharmacy is the healthcare of their patients.

“MultiCare is committed to providing the best service for our patients, and we are pleased to expand local pharmacy options for our patients and the community," Jackson said.

MultiCare will host a grand opening ceremony on Monday, Nov. 1, at 12 p.m.