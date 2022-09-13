Monkeypox case confirmed in Grant County, health district says

The Grant County Health District says the patient is in good health and is currently in quarantine at home.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Health District (GCHD) has announced its first confirmed case of monkeypox.

According to the health district, the infected patient is in good health and is currently at home in quarantine. At this time, GCHD is working to identify if others have been exposed.

In a press release, the district said that no one who was exposed is considered a possible positive case. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said brief interactions that do not involve physical contact and healthcare interactions using protective equipment are not considered high-risk exposures.

Symptoms of the monkeypox virus include the following:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Respiratory symptoms

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other body parts

The virus can be spread in the following ways:

Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex

Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

