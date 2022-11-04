Millwood residents asked to boil water due to E. coli found in water system

The city said it believes the cause of the contamination is an improper sprinkler system blowout.

MILLWOOD, Wash. — Millwood residents are being asked to boil their water due to an E. coli contamination in the city's water system.

According to the city's website, E. coli bacteria was detected in the water supply on Friday when a routine water sample was taken. Other samples of the water were taken throughout the water system, which indicated there was total coliform but no E. coli.

Because E. coli was detected in the first sample, the city is required by the Washington Department of Health (DOH) to issue a boil water notice.

The city said it believes the cause of the contamination is an improper sprinkler system blowout.

E. coli bacteria can cause headaches, nausea, cramps and other symptoms if consumed. The bacteria can make people sick and is particularly concerning for people with compromised immune systems, according to the city of Millwood.

Until further notice, Millwood residents are being asked to boil their water or to purchase bottled water. Water should be boiled for at least one minute and cooled before consumption, as boiling kills bacteria in the water.

The city of Millwood is required to chlorinate and flush the water system and conduct additional testing before lifting the boil order. The city anticipates this process will take no longer than two weeks.

For more information, contact Millwood City Hall at (509) 924-0960 or info@millwoodwa.us.

