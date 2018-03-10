LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Wyatt Shaw of Elizabethtown was a medical mystery just a year ago.

He fell asleep for 11 days and doctors did not know what the cause was.

His family said he was the life of the party at a wedding just days before he fell asleep.

Wyatt today, is now recovered and doing fantastic. He's once again the life of the party.

His mother, Amy Thompson, posted this update on Facebook:

"Every day he becomes a little bit more like the little boy he was before he fell asleep. It’s been a long crazy year of recovery. He is still on seizure medicines and will be for several more years. He’s enjoying the 3rd grade and loves to catch snakes and turtles and any of their slithery creature he can get is hand on. He’s trying to talk me into letting him have his own Steve Irwin type YouTube channel 😂 🤣 😂. He’s doing great!!"

RELATED: Elizabethtown boy sleeps for 11 days, doctors call it a medical mystery

In 2017, Wyatt was rushed to Norton Children's where he went under observation. Wires monitored his brain activity, the second-grader slept and slept for 11 days.

Doctors ran tests but none of them brought answers, MRIs--X-rays and blood work—all were coming back clean.

After ten days, the doctors tried a new seizure medication and Wyatt woke up the next day. Shaw remains on seizure medicines to this day.

© 2018 WHAS-TV