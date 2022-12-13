Masks required at Wilson Elementary school in Spokane

Spokane Public Schools announced masks will be required for students, staff, and visitors from Dec. 13-16 because of an increase in respiratory illnesses.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools (SPS) announced masks will be required at Wilson Elementary School starting on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The requirement will stay in place until Friday, Dec. 16, which is the start of winter break.

The "school is experiencing an increase in absences due to respiratory illnesses including the common cold, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), COVID-19, or other sickness," SPS said in a message sent to parents on Monday night.

The district said roughly 30% of students were absent on Monday.

Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) requires masks to be mandated whenever 20% or more students are absent because of cold and flu-related sicknesses.

The masking requirement includes all students, staff, and visitors at Wilson Elementary during school hours, for the rest of the week. Masks are also encouraged for evening events.

Wilson Elementary will have masks available for students, staff, and visitors.

JUST IN FROM SPS: Starting tomorrow through the end of the week masks are required at Wilson Elementary. Districts says roughly 30% of students were absent today. Staff reports increase in common cold, flu, RSV, COVID and other illnesses. pic.twitter.com/wV9ws8YOXO — Mark Hanrahan (@KREMMark) December 13, 2022

SPS shared these tips to prevent the spread of respiratory illness:

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you sneeze or cough

Wear a mask when near others

Use a tissue to wipe or blow your nose and throw away used tissues

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid sharing cups or eating utensils with others

Stay up to date on influenza and COVID-19 vaccines

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.