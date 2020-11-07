Spokane doctor shows the effectiveness of masks in viral demonstration

There is a way to start flattening the curve, according to Providence Sacred Heart Doctor Richard Davis, and that's through the usage of masks.

SPOKANE, Wash. — With 46 new COVID-19 cases in Spokane County and 81 in North Idaho Friday, some residents at the Manito Shopping Center are wondering when the pandemic will be over.

"I just want this to end, I want people to stop suffering and get better," said Gonzaga Professor J.D. Thayer.

"These things that we've been recommending and saying all along - it's not made up," he said.

Davis decided to conduct his own demonstration to show the effectiveness of masks after hearing arguments against wearing face coverings. The doctor coughed, sneezed, sang and talked on petri dishes to see how much bacteria would grow on the trays. Then, he completed the same four tasks again, but masked.

"There really is such a visceral reaction to something that is so dramatically between mask wearing and not mask wearing," he said.

The photos went viral and showed how effective masks are in fighting the novel coronavirus. The dishes with no mask grew a large amount of bacteria, but the masked dishes had little to none.

What does a mask do? Blocks respiratory droplets coming from your mouth and throat.



Two simple demos:



First, I sneezed, sang, talked & coughed toward an agar culture plate with or without a mask. Bacteria colonies show where droplets landed. A mask blocks virtually all of them. pic.twitter.com/ETUD9DFmgU — Rich Davis, PhD, D(ABMM), MLS 🦠🔬🧫 (@richdavisphd) June 26, 2020

The doctor went live on Facebook today to answer some questions about his research, misinformation about the virus, and how to stay healthy. All of his answers led back to wearing a mask, especially for those with weaker immune systems.

"I'm kind of susceptible to all of this because of my diabetes ... I prepare a lot," said Mike Osborne.

He knows the risk he will face when leaving the house every day, he added. That's why he decides to wear a mask and hopes others will too.

"Wearing a mask is a very small inconvenience to keep my community safer," said Thayer.

Along with wearing a mask, hand washing and being cautious about your environment is the key to flattening the curve, according to Dr. Davis.

"To the best of your ability, keep sharing the message and keep encouraging people to do what they can," he said.

Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should contact their medical provider immediately.

Symptoms designated by the CDC include (but are not limited to):