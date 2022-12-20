Manufacturing company 3M to ban production of PFAS by 2025

The future ban comes more than five years after the water at Fairchild Air Force Base was found to be contaminated with high levels of PFAS.

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. — Supplies manufacturer 3M will phase out manufacturing of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) by the end of 2025.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), PFAS are chemicals that break down slowly over many years. PFAS are linked to several severe health risks such as cancer, liver damage and other health problems. PFAS are used to make textiles and paper stain-resistant, water-repellant, and grease-proof.

"While PFAS can be safely made and used, we also see an opportunity to lead in a rapidly evolving external regulatory and business landscape to make the greatest impact for those we serve," said 3M chairman and chief executive officer Mike Roman.

In 2017, the water at Fairchild Air Force Base (FAFB) was found to be contaminated with PFAS. Testing done at Fairchild back in 2017 showed contamination was at least 15 times higher than the range considered safe by the EPA.

The source of the PFAS was found in a foam used for firefighting training. The foam then leaked into the water supply, contaminating groundwater at Fairchild. The foam used in that training is no longer produced.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found in 2022 that the tapwater at FAFB was safe to drink.

In 2018, 92 people filed a class-action lawsuit against 3M Company, Tyco Fire Products and National Foam Inc. The lawsuit claims the plaintiffs have suffered exposure, personal injury, bioaccumulation of PFC’s in their blood which causes known cancer and diseases, property damage and the diminution of property value as a result of the contamination to their water supplies.

The lawsuits claimed these companies knew about the risks of PFAS.

"3M should not get any more chances to pollute drinking water, people, and wildlife and must be held accountable for its contamination, " said Laurie Valeriano, executive director of Toxic-Free Future.

