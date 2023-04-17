Risk of lung cancer mortality drops 20% with early detection, says North Idaho doctor

Kootenai Health is the only hospital in North Idaho with an advanced navigational bronchoscopy department.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coming from one of the best lung cancer screening facilities in the Pacific Northwest, Dr. Todd Hoopman wants to see as many people as he can at Kootenai Health.

“We know lung cancer is the No. 1 cancer killer in the United States,” Hoopman said. “More people die of lung cancer than the next three added together, which is breast cancer, colon cancer and prostate cancer. The concern is real, but the reality is scary.”

Because lung cancer is so prevalent and deadly, and smoking is directly linked to lung cancer, he sees firsthand what early lung scans can do for people who smoke or have smoked.

In 2022 the Respiratory Therapy Department at Kootenai Health conducted 1,048 screenings, but estimated it should be doing between 7,000-8,000 per year to reach everyone who needs one, which would represent a significant surge in the tests at the hospital.

