SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Interstate Fair is here. Candy apples, ice cream and funnel cake are some of the many treats you can enjoy while at the fair.

However, the FDA is recommending fair-goers avoid eating, drinking or handling certain foods.

The latest food fad, is food prepared with liquid nitrogen.

When this chemical is added to a cocktail, or to treats like ice cream and cereal, it creates a smoky, vapor-like effect that can be fun to eat. The FDA has weighed in on liquid nitrogen–infused foods and drinks. They are urging people to avoid eating or drinking anything prepared with this potentially dangerous substance.

Foods and drinks prepared by adding liquid nitrogen immediately before consumption may be sold in malls, food courts, kiosks, state or local fairs and other food retail locations.

These products are often marketed under the names "Dragon's Breath," "Heaven's Breath," "nitro puff" and other similar names. Colorful cereals, cheese puffs, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks that give off a smoke-like vapor and fog.

According to the FDA, even though liquid nitrogen is non-toxic, it can cause severe damage and frost bite-like burns to skin and internal organs if mishandled or accidently ingested due to its extremely low temperature. The agency has become aware of severe, and in some cases life-threatening, injuries such as damage to skin and internal organs.

Inhaling the vapor released by a food or drink prepared by adding liquid nitrogen immediately before consumption may also cause breathing difficulty, especially among people with asthma.

Not all liquid nitrogen added foods are necessarily unsafe. Professional chefs and trained bartenders have been using it since the late 1800s.

It can be a bit of a novelty when handled and used properly by experts, but it is a different story when it comes to the public.

Doctors say the key is to make sure all the liquid nitrogen has evaporated and if you do get hurt or are in pain after enjoying the treat contact a health care professional immediately.

There's no shortage of irresistible and yummy food at carnivals and fairs, it may be best to opt for one that won't put your health at risk.

