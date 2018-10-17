SPOKANE, Wash. — New research shows more people chose to sleep with their bedroom doors open instead of closed. Firefighters said this could cost you your life if your home catches fire.

According to a PSA video from the UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute, only 29 percent of people always sleep with the door closed.

Greg Rogers, Fire Marshal for the Spokane Valley Fire Department, said he knows leaving your door shut instead of open can be the difference between life and death.

"That door is going to provide you that safety and time factor to allow us to do our 360, see that you are there, then know that we need to go get a ladder and we need to help you get out of your window," Rogers said. "If your house is on fire, most people die from smoke and if you have the door closed the smoke is not going to get in."

Rogers said back furniture used to be made differently, which meant you had about 17 minutes to escape after your smoke detectors went off. Now you have between two and three minutes to escape because of the way modern furniture is made.

If the fire does start in a bedroom, it is a good idea to get out and shut the door to that room to close it off from the rest of the house.

It will not only stop the smoke and heat from quickly spreading.

Rogers also wanted to remind people about the importance of working smoke alarms in your home.

© 2018 KREM