MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – A residential rehabilitation center for adults with disabilities in Medical Lake failed to meet federal requirements and will not be able to take on new residents until problems are corrected.

The state Department of Social and Health Services received notification on Sept. 13 that Lakeland Village is being placed in a “denial of payment” status and will not be able to access federal funds for new residents, according to DSHS spokesperson Lisa Copeland.

The state-operated facility spans more than 600 acres and houses approximately 200 residents, with a $67.6 million annual budget.

Copeland said the notification is the result of a survey in August where inspectors from the federal government studies the center’s intermediate care facility that houses 98 residents.

After the survey, which included reviewing records, interviewing staff and conducting observations for nine residents, inspectors said Lakeland Village failed to meet a number of federal requirements, according to Copeland.

Those requirements included continuous and aggressive skills training, systems to ensure program oversight and service delivery, and client health care service related to implementing medical provider recommendations.

“Our first priority is supporting the people in our care,” said Evelyn Perez, DSHS assistant secretary for the agency’s Developmental Disabilities Administration. “After seeing the statement of deficiencies we’re confident we can resolve the issues and come back into compliance quickly.”

In May, Washington state lawmakers agreed to set aside $33 million for Lakeland Village and Eastern State Hospital. Most of the money was planned to go toward repairs and upkeep of the facilities.

Perez said DSHS does not expect disruptions to services provided to current residents. Lakeland Village also operates a nursing facility with 92 residents, none of whom are impacted by the survey results, Copeland said.

The facility has 10 calendar days to submit a plan of correction that addresses each area deemed out of compliance. If the department cannot resolve, Lakeland Village could move toward decertification.

The People First Lilac City Chapter has scheduled a “Protest Against Poor Quality Care of Lakeland Village Residents” at noon on Friday. It will be held at the DSHS Division of Development Disabilities on W. Indiana Avenue.

Members of the disability community will speak during the event, organizers say.

State terminates contract with Spokane facility in August

In August, a Washington state health services agency ended a contract with a Spokane facility that cares for people with developmental disabilities after it violated laws and regulations in carrying for nearly 60 clients.

The Department of Social and Health Services said Aacres Spokane's contract was terminated after it received several citations from regulators, including one for the death of a 64-year-old woman after a "medication administration error."

Perez said DSHS would work with clients, families and guardians to find a new service provider.

