Last night, I lit a candle for the nephew I never met.

It burned for one hour, joining other flames across the country for the International Wave of Light. The gesture honors babies who have been lost to miscarriage, stillbirth and other causes.

For our family, that loss was Graham David Lewis.

His mom and dad, Scot and Renae Lewis, tried so hard to bring him into this world. And, boy, the joy they felt when they were expecting was unmatched. They had a maternity photo shoot, a catered baby shower and a gender-reveal party. They hand-picked furniture from the Amish country. They had a professional paint his bedroom. This boy was special.

He was going to be their first child, my mother’s first grandchild and my first nephew. We were slightly obsessed.

And then, everything changed. As my sister put it – there was the time before Graham and then the time after Graham. And that time after Graham has been tough.

His life on this Earth is marked by just one date – Sept. 24, 2014 – his date of birth and death.

I will never forget hearing the news. I can remember exactly where I was – driving through downtown Colorado Springs on a perfectly sunny day. And then my mom called. I knew something was wrong immediately. Through tears, she just said – she lost the baby. I remember just not understanding. My brain could not comprehend the words. How could this be? We were just weeks away from him birth. I had already planned a trip home to meet him. This just could not be happening.

But, as we all know, that is not how life works. I was hundreds of miles away, and my nephew was gone. I would never get to meet him. The wonderful organization Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep sent a photographer to take photos of Graham. And we now treasure those photos. But the picture that will always stand out in my mind was the one my mom sent me from her phone. It was my sister, sitting in her hospital bed, exhausted after hours of labor, holding the baby she had lost. Her face was looking up toward the camera, and she had a look of pure and utter heartbreak. That picture still haunts me. The rawness, the anguish. It said more about the pain I knew she felt than words ever could. If I’m honest, I’m tearing up right now as I think about that picture and write these words. I don’t think I’ve ever told her that before. But that is the moment that sticks with me the most from that day, probably because I wasn’t able to be there in person. It just absolutely destroyed me.

And that was just the beginning. I booked a last-minute flight home to be there for the funeral. And that was another rip-your-heart-out day. Seeing my sister and brother-in-law in so much pain was almost unbearable. And everyone there had such love for that sweet, little boy we never truly got to meet. It was the anticipation and loss of something so wanted that hurt so much.

But then there was the casket. Oh, that casket. The tiniest one I’ve ever seen, designed for a baby. There were no pallbearers needed. What would they lift? It only took one person to carry that tiny coffin to the gravesite. I will never ever, ever, ever forget that.

Those moments make up the collective memory I have from that time – my sister’s face, the baby casket, the clothes and blankets he would never wear.

I remember my mother and Scot’s mother having to go to the house and hide the gifts, toys, clothes, countdown calendars, and everything else Renae and Scot had gathered up to prepare for Graham’s arrival. We would have done anything to try to shield them from more pain. But that was an impossible task.

One of the most crushing parts of having a stillborn child is never seeing your baby’s eyes. We have made great strides in the medical community, and Renae and Scot got to spend two days in the hospital to bond with Graham and grieve his loss. They got to hold him and commit his face to memory. But they never got to look down into their baby’s own eyes. And I don’t know how anyone ever gets over that.

They have endured the pain of his loss every day since Graham’s death four years ago. They miss their little boy, and they will never stop missing him. I know they imagine what he would be like now, maybe attending preschool, walking, talking, having likes and dislikes, learning his ABCs. They have a family friend with a child of the same age, so I know it’s impossible to not think of that.

But like every other couple who has gone through this, Renae and Scot started to heal. And they soon tried again for another baby. But their journey was no easier this time. In fact, it was much harder. They went through round after round of failed IVF procedures. And the heartbreak just kept on coming.

They just did not deserve that pain. I adore Scot, and my sister is literally the best person on this planet. I have never told her this either, but I used to try to will the universe to bring her a baby. I would literally squeeze my eyes shut and just say ‘please, please, please’ let them get pregnant. Please let this round of IVF work. They NEED to be parents. The have to be parents. They deserve this. I happen to be single myself, and I would wish out loud that they get good news first. I would forego my own happiness – wait for a partner, a marriage, a baby – if they could just have ONE good thing happen. They deserved it more. They had waited for so long. I just so wanted them to find happiness after all they had been through.

Apparently that worked! Okay, just kidding. But thankfully Renae and Scott were blessed with Hudson David Lewis a couple of years later. He was born on Feb. 2, 2017. And our lives were forever changed. I cannot imagine a baby more wanted than this little guy. He is our world. And the good news didn’t stop there. Baby Hayes is on the way in January 2019. And we will soon be blessed again.

But this is all a good reminder that Hayes will be their third child. It’s such a tough line to walk. What do you say when someone asks how many children you have? In their hearts, the answer will always be three. But is it sometimes easier to just say two because those will be the boys running around and growing and going to school and being grumpy teenagers and eventually full-grown adults? It’s a struggle for many families, I know. And it is just one of the many reasons it is important to talk about these issues. We need to be open, aware and sensitive to families who have suffered. There are likely many more out there in your own lives than you think.

Since we posted the story about my family’s loss on the KREM 2 website, many people have opened up about their own losses. Just last night, I learned that three women I’ve known for years had each suffered losses. I would have never known if my sister’s story did not spark a conversation.

And it is a conversation we should all be having every fall, if not all year long. October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

And that is why every October, I will light a candle. I hope you will, too.

