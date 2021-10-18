Kootenai Health reports record number of ICU patients

As of Monday, there are 123 patients with COVID-19 and 49 of them are in the intensive care unit.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai Health reported a record-breaking number of patients with COIVD-19 being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On Monday, Kootenai Health reported 49 patients that are requiring critical care. The total number of COVID-19 patients are 123, one of those is a pediatric patient.

The previous highest amount of ICU patients was 34.

Idaho's fully vaccinated rate of those 12 and older, 54%, is just slightly lower than the national average of 57%.

In Idaho, 807,517 residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. In Kootenai County, only 62,451 residents, 44%, are fully vaccinated. Kootenai County’s death rate of those with the coronavirus is 1.3%, while the hospitalization rate is 6.9%.

The high number of patients has caused the hospital to basically run four intensive care units - one non-COVID ICU, one non-COVID overflow ICU, and two COVID ICUs.

These impacts aren't just limited to Kootenai Health. Scoggins said it has led to delays in Kootenai Health accepting patients from more rural clinics and critical access hospitals, adding that we may never know the full extent of the impact caused by the surge in COVID-19 patients.