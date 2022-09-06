Low-income health insurance program to receive funding from Kaiser Permanente

Known as the Specialty Care Coordination program, it aims to bring specialty care to people who face financial difficulties in healthcare.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As issues of health accessibility and affordability become hot topics across the nation, one of the country’s biggest health companies is helping out in a big way.

Project Access Northwest and Kaiser Permanente are partnering to support the Specialty Care Coordination Program. The program aims to provide medical care to people with low incomes, uninsured patients or those have difficulty accessing specialty care.

Kaiser Permanente will provide $725,000 in funding over three years to help fund the project, and in turn, help the people who need it the most.

“Kaiser Permanente doctors and clinicians have donated their time to provide hundreds of visits for Project Access Northwest patients per year, including 197 in 2021,” Christine Chauvet-Pizzute, MD, senior director of specialty care at Kaiser Permanente in Washington, said in a press release. “We are proud that this funding will add more providers to the specialty care network each year for 3 years, adding hundreds of new appointments to serve patients and contribute to better health outcomes in these counties.”

Project Access Northwest has provided care to people in need of health insurance thanks to a network of more than 1,760 volunteer providers in more than 50 specialties, at no cost to the patient. Established in 2006, PAN has been able to provide healthcare to more than 43,000 individuals in need.

“With this 3-year grant, Kaiser Permanente has made a significant investment in the health of our community,” Gary Renville, executive director of Project Access Northwest, said in a press release. “We are proud to partner with Kaiser Permanente on the critically important work of improving health care access for the most vulnerable patients who so desperately need care.”

For more information, visit the Project Access Northwest website.

