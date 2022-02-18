Infant powdered formula being recalled due to possible bacterial contamination

In the four cases related to this recall, consumers complained about their infants receiving Cronobacter and Salmonella illnesses.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A recent report from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) stated that Abbott Nutrition will be recalling infant powdered formula produced at their Sturgis Factory in Michigan.

These formulas include brands such as Similac, Alimentum and EleCare.

This recall comes after four consumer complaints regarding infant illnesses related to Cronobacter and Salmonella bacteria. In all four cases, infants were hospitalized and Cronobacter may have contributed to a death in one case.

According to the CDC, Cronobacter is a germ found naturally in the environment. The germs can live in dry foods, such as powdered infant formula, powdered milk, herbal teas, and starches. While this germ can affect people of all ages, the symptoms can be quite severe for infants.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating these cases and working with the CDC to alert customers to avoid purchasing or using certain powdered infant formula products manufactured at Abbott Nutrition.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum or EleCare formula if:

The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37

The code on the container contains K8, SH Or Z2

The expiration date is Apr. 1, 2022, or later

Washington WIC is in the process of alerting local WIC providers and WIC participants of the voluntary recall. If your infant has consumed the recalled formula, please contact your health care provider.

According to the DOH, Cronobacter can cause severe life-threatening illnesses in infants, including infections or meningitis.

Typical symptoms of this disease include:

Poor feeding

Irritability

Temperature change

Jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes)

Grunting breaths

Abnormal movements

According to the DOH, Cronobacter may also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body.