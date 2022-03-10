Idaho's infant survival programs helped degreased the number of accidental sleep-related death in infants

Since 2011, Idaho's accidental sleep-related infant death rate has decreased by 25%.

IDAHO, USA — Infant survival programs helping degreased accidental sleep-related infant death in Idaho

The Northwest Infant Survival and SIDS Alliance's Safe Start program was responsible for 25% of reported car seat checks across Idaho in 2021, as reported by our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

"We were so busy last year, and helping so many families," NISSA executive director Liz Montgomery said Monday.

NISSA has provided support for Northwest families that have experienced the loss of pregnancies, infants and children for more than 60 years.

"Our organization believes that every family, parent and caregiver should have access to quality, evidence-based child safety education and car seats and cribs," she said. "Our two main programs are child passenger safety and safe infant sleep."

The nonprofit released its 2021 impact report March 4. Montgomery said she would give the past year an A-plus grade for the work she and her team, board of directors and volunteers accomplished.

"It was a busy, busy year coming out of a semi-quiet 2020 because of not being able to hold classes in person" or travel, she said.

"In 2020 we put everything online," Montgomery said. "2021 just took off. Putting our classes online removed barriers of child care, transportation and time, and we just really redid our entire programming and moved it so it’s much more accessible to anyone."

"We're the only ones providing the safe sleep and CPR classes online," Montgomery said. "We send families a Halo SleepSack after taking the class online."

Since 2011, Idaho's accidental sleep-related infant death rate has decreased by 25%.

According to the impact report:

• The United States ranks 52nd in the world in infant mortality.

• Up to 70% of sleep-related infant deaths my have been prevented by following "Safe Infant Sleep" guidelines.

• Babies born into poverty are three times as likely to die from a sleep-related death.

• 91 babies in Washington and Idaho died from a sleep-related death.

• On average, 41% of children who die in car crashes are completely unrestrained.

• A properly installed car seat can reduce the risk of injury or death by up to 82%.

Here are a few of NISSA's 2021 accomplishments shared in the report:

• NISSA mailed more than 800 correspondences to heartbroken families throughout the Northwest.

• The nonprofit's largest annual event, the Run for the Angels, was attended by more than 450 people who honored the memories of nearly 200 children.

• Contact was made with more than 100 newly bereaved families.

• Nine online or in-person support gatherings were held for anyone affected by pregnancy, infant or child loss.

• Distributed 201 new, safe, portable cribs to Northwest families.

• Conducted 444 car seat checks and provided 333 new car seats for families throughout the Northwest.

• 5,050 hours of infant/child health and safety education were provided free of charge.

• 3,418 parents, caregivers and medical professionals in 101 Northwest communities received education from NISSA.

• Distributed 1,216 sleep sacks.

• Reached more than 200,000 people with the message of infant and child safety.

• Because of NISSA's efforts, October was declared "Safe Infant Sleep Awareness Month" in 11 cities, one county and two states.

NISSA is the only organization in Idaho to receive the Buckle Up for Life grant, a collaboration with Toyota and Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Buckle Up for Life is a national child passenger safety education program to empower all families to buckle up and go safely. NISSA received a $25,000 grant for two years, providing the nonprofit with $50,000.

NISSA receives no federal funding and little from the state for its car seat program. It depends on donors, grants and volunteers. All of its programs and resources are free.

“2022 is going to be very busy again for all of us, our volunteers and staff,” Montgomery said. "The need for prevention education is always vitally important to anyone caring for a baby or a child. We’re the only organization in Idaho or Washington that provides these services. I think everybody can learn something that could impact the lives of the children they love and care for."

2022 Safe Start-sponsored events:

• April 7: Community car seat check at Knudtsen Chevrolet, Post Falls

• April 22: Mason Mocha — Local coffee shops will donate a percentage of sales to Healing Together bereavement support program

• May 21: Sandpoint Safety Day — Car seat check event and child safety informational booths

• Aug. 10: Night Under the Stars, presented by bankcda

• Oct. 8: Run for the Angels — Event will be held on a Saturday instead of a Sunday

For car seats or more information, text 844-619-2048.