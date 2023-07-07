Idaho's first heat-related death of 2023 reported after hiker suffers heatstroke

The Idaho Division of Public health urges everyone to know the symptoms of heat-related illness and how to treat it.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — For the first time in 2023, heat-related illness claimed the life of an Idahoan this week.

The Division of Public Health reported Friday that an Idaho resident between the ages of 40 and 60 died of heatstroke while hiking "a strenuous route in southern Idaho... Temperatures were in the 90s and shade was lacking."

Public health officials did not release the name, gender or hometown of the person who died.

Young children, older adults, and people who are overweight or have underlying health conditions are at greatest risk, but anyone can get heat-related illness. The Idaho Division of Public health urges everyone to know the symptoms of heat-related illness and how to treat it.

Symptoms of heatstroke

Heatstroke is the most serious type of heat-related illness. Symptoms may include the following:

Tiredness

Weakness

Irritability

Thirst

Headache

Nausea

Muscle cramps

Cold, clammy skin

How to treat heatstroke

It's a medical emergency. Call 911. Move the affected person to a cooler place and use cool, wet cloths or ice on the head, neck armpits and groin, or soak clothing with cool water or give a cool bath to help lower body temperature. Speed cooling with a fan. Do not give a person with heatstroke anything to drink, as they may not be able to swallow correctly and could inhale the liquid instead of swallowing it.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion

Heat exhaustion may occur before symptoms of heatstroke, with these symptoms:

Tiredness/weakness

Irritability

Thirst

Headache

Nausea

Muscle cramps

Cold, clammy skin

How to treat heat exhaustion

Move to a cool place.

Loosen clothes.

Use cool cloths or a cool bath to help lower body temperature.

Sip cool water frequently.

If vomiting starts, symptoms get worse, or symptoms last longer than an hour, get medical help right away.

Preventing heat-related illness

Staying cool and well-hydrated is a common thread when it comes to preventing heatstroke or heat exhaustion. To do this, you can:

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

Limit outdoor activity to the coolest hours of morning and evening.

If your heart is pounding and you are gasping for breath, stop activity and get into shade.

Avoid hot and heavy meals.

Drink plenty of fluids — at least one cup of water every 15–20 minutes for moderate activities lasting less than two hours. Don't wait until you are thirsty to drink.

Avoid alcohol and drinks with high caffeine or sugar.

Replace salt and minerals with a low-sugar sports drink. Talk to your doctor first if you are on a low-salt diet or have diabetes, high blood pressure or other chronic conditions.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, and use sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher.

Be sure to check weather reports, keep an eye on your friends while working or playing in the heat, and don't leave children or pets locked in a hot car.

Watch more weather:

See the latest weather forecasts and news in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.