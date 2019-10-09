Editor's Note: The above video is a report on vaping in Spokane Public Schools.

BOISE, Idaho - Two cases of respiratory disease related to the use of vaping products have been confirmed in Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Health and Wellness has confirmed that two patients are recovering from "serious respiratory disease" related to the use of e-cigarette or vaping products.

The two patients in Idaho are recovering, according to IDHW Spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr. These are the first cases of vaping-related disease in Idaho.

Across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug administration and several state and local health agencies are investigating pulmonary and respiratory disease related to vaping devices.

So far, there have been 450 cases that are possibly linked to the devices across 33 states and the United States Virgin Islands.

There have been six deaths linked to vaping, with the most recent coming in Kansas, according to CBS.

“We are investigating each report and looking for things that might be common among the patients as well as asking about the types of vaping products and devices people have used to try and pinpoint the source of these illnesses," said Idaho Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner.

